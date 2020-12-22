NATIONALTRENDING

Biden Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘nothing to worry about’

By 101 views
0
President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from nurse practitioner Tabe Mase. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

The president-elect took a dose of Pfizer vaccine on Monday at a hospital not far from his Delaware home, hours after his wife,  Jill Biden, did the same. The injections came the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, will start arriving in states. It joins Pfizer’s in the nation’s arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe.

Senate Sends COVID Relief Bill To Trump’s Desk

Previous article

Aide: Biden Won’t Talk About Son Hunter With AG Candidates

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL