Biden Hails Democrats’ ‘strong night,’ Acknowledges Concerns

(AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that his Democratic Party “had a strong night” in the midterm elections. But he also is acknowledging that many remain dissatisfied with the country’s direction. He said Wednesday, that “The voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated. I get it.”

Democrats may still lose control of at least one chamber of Congress. But Biden pledged to stay the course on his agenda, predicting the results will vindicate his choices. He questioned whether Americans really want the major changes some Republicans are calling for — such as debate and votes on whether to continue Social Security or Medicare. ”