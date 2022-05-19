Biden Hails Sweden, Finland NATO Bids As Leaders Visit US

President Joe Biden departs with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, left, and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, right, after speaking in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — President Joe Biden hails the applications of Sweden and Finland to join NATO as the leaders of the long-neutral European nations visit the White House. The two nations are moving quickly to try to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden greeted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland as they met for conversations on the NATO mutual defense pact as well as broader European security concerns. His administration has professed optimism for their applications to join the alliance despite continued opposition from Turkey.