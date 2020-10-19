Biden Has Light Monday Schedule, Tapes Interview

(AP) – Joe Biden is taping a television interview, the only thing on his light, pre-debate public schedule this week.

The Democratic nominee’s motorcade rolled Monday afternoon from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, to a downtown theater where his campaign has built a makeshift studio and stage for him to hold virtual events, as well as some speeches and press conferences in person.

Biden was taping an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” which will air this weekend. Biden has nothing else on his public schedule this week except Thursday night’s debate in Nashville, Tennessee. His campaign says he plans to use the bulk of the remaining time preparing for the debate.