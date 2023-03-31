Biden Heads To Mississippi Town Ravaged By Deadly Tornado

FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. President Joe Biden on Friday will visit a Mississippi town ravaged by a deadly tornado even as a new series of severe storms threatens to rip across the Midwest and South. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden will visit a Mississippi town ravaged by a deadly tornado, as a series of severe storms threatens again to rip across the Midwest and the South. Last week’s twister destroyed 300 homes and businesses in Rolling Fork and nearby Silver City, leaving mounds of lumber, bricks and twisted metal. Hundreds of other structures were badly damaged. The death toll stands at 21, based on deaths confirmed by coroners. Authorities don’t know of anyone else missing. Biden and first lady Jill Biden will survey the damage on Friday, meet with homeowners and first responders and get a briefing from federal and state officials.