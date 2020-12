Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other members of California's Electoral College applaud after voting for President-Elect Joe Biden for president, in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

President-elect Joe Biden is over the critical 270 mark in the ongoing tally of the Electoral College. That’s the number that secures the White House in a presidential election.

Biden was projected to have won 306 electoral votes, compared to 232 for President Trump. Electors gathered in state capitals and the District of Columbia to cast their votes today. A joint session of Congress meets January 6th to count the electoral votes and certify a winner.