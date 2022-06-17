Biden Hosts Climate Meeting Amid High Gas Price Pressure

President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is convening a virtual meeting of some of the world’s largest economies to discuss the next steps on climate change.

Among the participants are China, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

At the start of the meeting, Biden reiterated his goal to lower gasoline prices that are averaging a record $5 a gallon in the U.S. while also shifting away from fossil fuels in order to limit climate change and the risks it presents. He said he’s using “every lever available” to bring down prices. But he added that “the critical point is that these actions are part of our transition to a clean and secure and long term energy future.”