Biden In Saudi Arabia For Controversial Visit

President Biden is in Saudi Arabia on the most controversial leg of his trip to the Middle East. The visit sparked criticism because of a face-to-face meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Biden and the Prince greeted each other with a fist-bump before going behind closed doors. The U.S. government has linked the Prince to the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Biden said this week he wouldn’t shy away from discussing Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

Meantime, the President is pushing the Saudis to boost oil production to help bring down gas prices.