NATIONALTRENDING

Biden In Texas For His First Visit To Border As President

jsalinasBy 2 views
0
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after Abbott handed him a letter about the border at El Paso International Airport in El Paso Texas, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, second from left, and Rep. Vicente Gonzalez Jr., D-Texas, right, look on. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has arrived in Texas for his first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office. He’s stopping in El Paso after two years of hounding by Republicans who’ve hammered him as soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was on hand as Biden got off Air Force One. Abbott handed the president a letter that outlined five laws that the governor said would make a great difference in addressing the “chaos” at the border.

El Paso is currently the biggest corridor for illegal crossings, in large part because of Nicaraguans fleeing their country.

Mayorkas Outlines Details Of Biden Border Visit

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL