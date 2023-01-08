Biden In Texas For His First Visit To Border As President

(AP) — President Joe Biden has arrived in Texas for his first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office. He’s stopping in El Paso after two years of hounding by Republicans who’ve hammered him as soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was on hand as Biden got off Air Force One. Abbott handed the president a letter that outlined five laws that the governor said would make a great difference in addressing the “chaos” at the border.

El Paso is currently the biggest corridor for illegal crossings, in large part because of Nicaraguans fleeing their country.