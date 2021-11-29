Biden Infrastructure Package Could Bring Funds For Proposed Second Causeway

A Valley transportation leader says the Biden administration’s new infrastructure improvement package could provide key funding to help pay for a long-planned second causeway connecting to South Padre Island.

Andrew Canon, the executive director of the valleywide Metropolitan Planning Organization, says the second causeway project could qualify for funding contained in a discretionary grant program linked to the infrastructure initiative.

Canon tells the Rio Grande Guardian that the MPO and Cameron County transportation officials will look into tapping the grant program to help fund construction of the causeway, as well as the related I-69 Connector project.

The second causeway, as proposed, would cost up to $500 million, and run about 8 miles from near Holly Beach to an area north of the South Padre Island Convention Centre.