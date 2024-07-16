Biden Insists He Doesn’t Engage In Heated Rhetoric

President Biden is being pressed to explain how he can “turn down the heat” in political discourse. In an interview yesterday with NBC news, Lester Holt asked Biden several times how he could contribute to toning down the rhetoric.

Biden pivoted to former president Trump, saying he doesn’t engage in that kind of language while listing a number of times he thinks Trump did. During the interview, Biden was asked about telling donors recently that “we’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

While initially saying it was “a mistake” to use the word, he continued to insist he hasn’t engaged in “that rhetoric.”