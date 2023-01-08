Biden Inspects US-Mexico Border In Face Of GOP Criticism

President Joe Biden talks with Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, second from left, as they walk along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is at right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden talks with Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, second from left, as they walk along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is at right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has wrapped up a four-hour visit to the U.S.-Mexico border and is headed to Mexico. The president walked a muddy stretch of the border and inspected a busy port of entry on Sunday, but he did not appear to meet with migrants during his first trip to the region as president.

His visit to El Paso, Texas, came as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.

In a sign of the deep political tensions over the issue, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott handed Biden a letter upon his arrival. The letter said the “chaos” at the border was the “direct result” of the president’s failure to enforce federal laws.