FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Ukrainian President Zelensky is set to travel to the White House on Tuesday. President Biden invited Zelensky for a meeting to “underscore” the U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine.

An aid package for the country remains stalled in Congress, with the visit coming less than a week after Senate Republicans blocked a bill to give aid to Ukraine and Israel in their respective fights against Russia and Hamas. Zelensky will also meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson.