Biden Juggles Principles, Pragmatism In Stance On Autocrats

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the opening plenary session of the Summit of the Americas, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. This past week as Biden played host at the Summit of the Americas his decision to exclude leaders he considers dictators generated considerable drama and prompted a number of other world leaders to boycott the event. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the opening plenary session of the Summit of the Americas, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. This past week as Biden played host at the Summit of the Americas his decision to exclude leaders he considers dictators generated considerable drama and prompted a number of other world leaders to boycott the event. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — When Joe Biden was running for president, he wasn’t shy about calling out dictators and authoritarian leaders. And he anchored his foreign policy in the idea that the world is in a battle between democracy and autocracy. But as president, he’s tried to balance such high-minded principles and the tug toward pragmatism in a world scrambled by the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other crises. Biden didn’t invite the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the Summit of the Americas this past week because his administration considers them dictators. At the same time, his national security team is working to arrange a likely Biden visit to Saudi Arabia, a country that candidate Biden called a “pariah.”