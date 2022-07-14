Biden, Lapid Agree To Stop Iran Nuke Program, Differ On How

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sign a joint declaration affirming the "unbreakable bonds" between the two countries and a U.S. commitment to protecting Israeli security, in Jerusalem, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. But they diverged on how to reach that outcome.

Biden says he still wants to give diplomacy a chance while Lapid insists that tough words alone won’t thwart Tehran nuclear ambitions.

Even as he suggested at a news conference with Lapid on Thursday that his patience is running low, Biden held out hope that Iran can be persuaded to rejoin the agreement. Lapid said threat of force is the only thing that will stop Iran.