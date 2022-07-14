WORLD

Biden, Lapid Discuss Iran, Integrating Israel In Middle East

Zack Cantu
President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid address the media following their meeting in Jerusalem Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden and Israel’s prime minister, Yair Lapid, discussed Iran’s rapidly progressing nuclear program and the Israeli leader vowed that Tehran would not become a nuclear power. Their one-on-one talks Thursday were the centerpiece of a 48-hour visit by the U.S. president aimed at strengthening already tight relations between the U.S. and Israel. The leaders are expected to sign a joint declaration emphasizing military cooperation and a joint commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Biden said he spoke to Lapid about the importance of Israel becoming “totally integrated” in the region.

 

