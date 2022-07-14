Biden, Lapid Discuss Iran, Integrating Israel In Middle East

(AP) — President Joe Biden and Israel’s prime minister, Yair Lapid, discussed Iran’s rapidly progressing nuclear program and the Israeli leader vowed that Tehran would not become a nuclear power. Their one-on-one talks Thursday were the centerpiece of a 48-hour visit by the U.S. president aimed at strengthening already tight relations between the U.S. and Israel. The leaders are expected to sign a joint declaration emphasizing military cooperation and a joint commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Biden said he spoke to Lapid about the importance of Israel becoming “totally integrated” in the region.