Biden: Latest Inflation Index Out-Of-Date

President Biden says the latest inflation index is unacceptably high, but also out-of-date.

Biden released a statement saying the inflation report “does not reflect the full impact of nearly 30 days of decreases in gas prices,” along with other commodities like wheat. He again argued that tackling inflation is his top domestic priority.

Inflation surged to nine-point-one percent in June. That’s a full half-percent higher than May’s eight-point-six percent rise and the highest since November 1981.