NATIONAL

Biden: Latest Inflation Index Out-Of-Date

jsalinasBy 16 views
0
File photo: President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden says the latest inflation index is unacceptably high, but also out-of-date.

Biden released a statement saying the inflation report “does not reflect the full impact of nearly 30 days of decreases in gas prices,” along with other commodities like wheat. He again argued that tackling inflation is his top domestic priority.

Inflation surged to nine-point-one percent in June. That’s a full half-percent higher than May’s eight-point-six percent rise and the highest since November 1981.

Officials Urge Drivers To Pay Attention After Death At South Padre Island

Previous article

Dems Raise More Alarms About SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL