NATIONALTRENDING

Biden Leaves Door Open For US To Stay Longer In Afghanistan

By 84 views
0
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is leaving the door open for U.S. troops to stay in Afghanistan through the end of the year. His comments at a White House new conference came not long after one of his top generals told Congress that Afghanistan’s military forces need American assistance to successfully counter the Taliban.

Biden repeated his assessment that it will be hard for the U.S. to meet the May 1 deadline for full American troop withdrawal that was laid out in a peace agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. When asked whether U.S. troops will still be in Afghanistan next year, he said, “I can’t picture that being the case.”

 

Lawyer: Mental Health Assessment Needed For Colorado Suspect

Previous article

Ex-Tamaulipas Governor, Accused Of Taking Millions In Cartel Bribes, Admits Money Laundering

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL