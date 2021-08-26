Biden Left With Difficult Choices After Deadly Kabul Attacks

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting about cybersecurity, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — The attacks that killed at least 12 U.S. service members outside the Kabul airport have left President Joe Biden with increasingly difficult choices. He can continue the evacuation and risk more deaths or he can end it earlier than planned and risk leaving behind Americans still seeking to leave the country.

The White House has rescheduled Biden’s first in-person meeting with Israel’s new prime minister and canceled a video conference with governors on incoming Afghan refugees after the Kabul attacks.