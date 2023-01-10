WORLD

Biden, López Obrador Open Mexico Meetings With Brusque Talk

Fred CruzBy 2 views
0
President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as he arrives at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador is challenging U.S. President Joe Biden to end an attitude of “abandonment” and “disdain” for Latin America and the Caribbean as the two leaders meet in Mexico City. His comments made for a brusque opening to a summit of North American leaders, also including Justin Trudeau of Canada. The comments were a contrast to the public display of affection between López Obrador and Biden shortly before, as they smiled and embraced and shook hands for the cameras. López Obrador challenged Biden to improve life across the region. Biden responded by defending the billions of dollars that the United States spends in foreign aid around the world, saying “unfortunately our responsibility just doesn’t end in the Western Hemisphere.”

 

Fred Cruz

Texas To Execute Ex-Cop For Hiring 2 People To kill Wife

Previous article

House GOP Kicks Off Majority With Vote To Slash IRS Funding

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD