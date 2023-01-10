Biden, López Obrador Open Mexico Meetings With Brusque Talk

(AP) — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador is challenging U.S. President Joe Biden to end an attitude of “abandonment” and “disdain” for Latin America and the Caribbean as the two leaders meet in Mexico City. His comments made for a brusque opening to a summit of North American leaders, also including Justin Trudeau of Canada. The comments were a contrast to the public display of affection between López Obrador and Biden shortly before, as they smiled and embraced and shook hands for the cameras. López Obrador challenged Biden to improve life across the region. Biden responded by defending the billions of dollars that the United States spends in foreign aid around the world, saying “unfortunately our responsibility just doesn’t end in the Western Hemisphere.”