Biden, López Obrador, Trudeau Meet In Mexico City For Summit

President Joe Biden, right, sits down for a meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to meet for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change. The three leaders are trying to mend tensions that have divided the continent. Tuesday’s gathering of North American countries is held most years, and it’s often called the “three amigos summit.” However, there have been strains in the relationship, and those were on display when Biden and López Obrador met Monday. During their conversation, López Obrador challenged the U.S. to end its “abandonment” and “disdain” for Latin America, and Biden defended his country’s foreign aid programs.

 

