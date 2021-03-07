NATIONAL

Biden Marking ‘Bloody Sunday’ By Signing Voting Rights Order

By 43 views
0
President Joe Biden departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(AP) — A new executive order from President Joe Biden directs federal agencies to take a series of steps to promote voting access. The order comes as congressional Democrats press for a sweeping voting and elections bill to counter efforts to restrict voting access. Biden announced the plan during a recorded address on the 56th commemoration of the 1965 incident known as “Bloody Sunday.” Some 600 civil rights activists were viciously beaten by Alabama state troopers as they tried to march for voting rights in Selma, Alabama. The order directs federal agencies to expand access to voter registration and election information, among other things.

 

From Vote To Virus, Misinformation Campaign Targets Latinos

Previous article

Workers Worry About Safety, Stress As States Ease Mask Rules

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL