Biden Marks 9/11 Anniversary With Tribute, Call For Unity

The World Trade Center is shown on the evening of Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in New York. Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is making an appeal for the nation to reclaim the spirit of cooperation that sprung up in the days following the 9/11 terror attacks as he commemorates those who died 20 years ago. Biden was a senator when hijackers comandeered four planes and exacted the nation’s worst terror attack in 2001. Now he’s marking the 9/11 anniversary for the first time as commander in chief. The president planned to pay his respects at the trio of sites where the planes struck, but was leaving the speech-making to others. Instead, the White House released a taped address late Friday in which Biden spoke of the “true sense of national unity” that emerged after the attacks.

 

