NATIONALTRENDING

Biden Marks COVID ‘tragic milestone’ In US At Global Summit

jsalinasBy 14 views
0
The American flag flies at half-staff at the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 12, 2022, as the Biden administration commemorates 1 million American lives lost due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has appealed to world leaders for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he leads the U.S. in marking the “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths in America.

Biden told the second global coronavirus summit Thursday: “This pandemic isn’t over.” The virtual meeting comes as a lack of resolve at home reflects the global response. Biden ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff to honor the dead in America. He used last year’s first summit to pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses worldwide.

 

US Stocks Fall As Inflation Remains Stubbornly High

Previous article

Astronomers Capture 1st Image Of Milky Way’s Huge Black Hole

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL