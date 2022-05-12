Biden Marks COVID ‘tragic milestone’ In US At Global Summit

The American flag flies at half-staff at the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 12, 2022, as the Biden administration commemorates 1 million American lives lost due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has appealed to world leaders for a renewed international commitment to attacking COVID-19 as he leads the U.S. in marking the “tragic milestone” of 1 million deaths in America.

Biden told the second global coronavirus summit Thursday: “This pandemic isn’t over.” The virtual meeting comes as a lack of resolve at home reflects the global response. Biden ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff to honor the dead in America. He used last year’s first summit to pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccine doses worldwide.