Biden Marks Two-Year Anniversary Of Capitol Riot By Awarding Medals

President Joe Biden pauses while speaking about border security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden is marking the two-year anniversary of the Capitol riot by awarding a special medal. It’s called the Presidential Citizens Medal and it was given to state officials who resisted pressure to overturn the 2020 election, officers who defended the Capitol, and election workers.

Biden said the recipients defended democracy with courage. The medal is one of the country’s highest civilian honors. It’s given to those who have performed “exemplary deeds of service” for their country or fellow citizens.