Biden May Visit Southern Border This Month

President Joe Biden may make a stop at the southern border later this month. Senator John Cornyn says it’s about time, adding it would at least show he’s trying. The Texas Republican wants to put an end to what’s called the administration’s catch-and-release approach to illegal immigrants.

During George W. Bush’s presidency, border crossers were detained while their asylum claims were processed. Cornyn says that worked to slow the flow. Biden’s border visit may be part of a larger trip to Mexico.