Biden, Mexican President Confer On Migration, Other Issues

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with small business owners in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with small business owners in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has discussed efforts to address the unprecedented flow of migration along the U.S. southern border in a Friday afternoon call with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Senior Biden administration officials previewed the agenda in a Friday morning call with reporters. Biden and the Mexican leader spoke for 52 minutes, the White House said. They were also expected to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global economic challenges, the pandemic, climate change, the root causes of migration and the illicit drug trade.

The planned end on May 23 of the public health ban on asylum seekers could lead to a rush of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.