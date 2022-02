President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Biden says he’ll do everything he can to limit the effect sanctions against Russia will have on prices at the pump.

Biden on Tuesday noted prices will likely go up, given that Russia is a major oil and energy exporter. He called the economic sanctions slapped on Moscow because of Russian military actions in Ukraine and their effect on gas prices the cost of defending freedom.

Biden said he’s working with major oil producers and consumers to secure stability in the global energy supply.