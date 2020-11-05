NATIONAL

Biden Needs 1 More Battleground State To Win The White House

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes off his face mask as he arrives to speak, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — Joe Biden stands on the brink of winning the presidency, needing to clinch just one more battleground state to defeat President Donald Trump. Biden already has won the fiercely contested prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin, part of the “blue wall” that slipped away from Democrats four years ago. Two days after Election Day, neither candidate has amassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. But Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states have him at 264, meaning he is one battleground state away from becoming president-elect.

 

