Biden Negative For COVID-19 After Close Contact, VP Exposed

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Columbia Metropolitan Airport in West Columbia, S.C., en route to Philadelphia after speaking at the South Carolina State University's 2021 Fall Commencement Ceremony in Orangeburg, S.C., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Kamala Harris also tested negative after close contact with a staffer who was diagnosed the next day with the coronavirus.

Biden was in close contact on Air Force One last Friday with a staff member who later tested positive and began showing symptoms. The White House says the 79-year-old president tested negative several times after the exposure, including on Wednesday.

The White House says Harris tested negative earlier Wednesday. After she was told about the staffer, she took a more sensitive COVID-19 test that produced a negative result.