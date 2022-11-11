Biden: New Spending Boosts US Resolve Against Climate Change

(AP) — President Joe Biden says new spending on clean energy initiatives has cemented the United States’ commitment to fighting global warming.

Biden commented Friday during a speech at the annual United Nations climate conference being held in Egypt. He talked about significant new U.S. spending on the issue. Biden is likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull along other large greenhouse gas emitters.

The Democratic president’s attendance at the climate conference was his first stop on an around-the-world trip. He’s also going to Cambodia for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders and to Indonesia for a Group of 20 summit meeting.