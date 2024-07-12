Biden News Conference: I’m Best Qualified For The Job

President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference Thursday July 11, 2024, on the final day of the NATO summit in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Biden says he’s the best qualified for the job. During a rare solo press event that lasted nearly an hour, Biden said “There are other people who could beat Trump, too,”

Biden said, but “it’s awful hard to start from scratch.” Biden did make some gaffes, like calling Trump his vice president. Biden is facing increasing calls from Democrats to drop his re-election bid over concerns about his mental fitness.

Biden said “I’m just going to keep moving,” adding “I’m going to be going around making the case for the things that I think we have to finish.”