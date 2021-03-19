Biden Nominates Former Sen. Bill Nelson To Lead NASA

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., attends a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. President Joe Biden has chosen Nelson, a former senator from Florida who flew on the space shuttle to lead NASA. Biden announced his intent Friday, March 19, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018 file photo, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., attends a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. President Joe Biden has chosen Nelson, a former senator from Florida who flew on the space shuttle to lead NASA. Biden announced his intent Friday, March 19, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

President Biden is nominating former astronaut and Senator Bill Nelson to become NASA Administrator.

The White House says the Florida Democrat has left his “imprint” on nearly every piece of space and science law. Nelson served in Congress for 30 years, chairing the Space Subcommittee in the House and the Senate Space Subcommittee.

Nelson flew in the space shuttle in 1986 and oversaw NASA’s space programs while in Congress. If confirmed, Nelson would be the second consecutive NASA chief to come from Congress.