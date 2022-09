Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Anthony Vazquez /Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

President Biden says returning illegal immigrants to repressive countries that they escaped from is “not rational.” Speaking at the White House, Biden cited Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

The White House has been slamming two Republican governors for busing and flying migrants to blue states. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said migrants who are fleeing political persecution are being used as “political pawns” by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.