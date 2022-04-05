Biden, Obama Mark 12 Years Under Obama’s Health Care Law

President Joe Biden applauds as former President Barack Obama arrives on stage during an event about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — Former President Barack Obama has returned to the White House — for a few hours, to celebrate the 12th anniversary of his signature health care law.

The Affordable Care Act, known for years as “Obamacare,” is now part of the fabric of the American health care system, and President Joe Biden hopes to extend its reach to many more people.

Obama said Tuesday the ACA was the “high point” of his time as president. He said the law did what it was supposed to do, providing health insurance coverage to 30 million people. Biden says the law shows “hope leads to change” in a play on Obama’s “hope and change” campaign slogan.