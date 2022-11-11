Biden Off To Climate Talks, 1st Leg Of Around-The-World Trip

(AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow. Biden is likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along. The Democratic president’s attendance Friday at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt is the first stop on an around-the-world trip that also takes him to a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Cambodia and a Group of 20 summit meeting in Indonesia. Biden will discuss a new rule cracking down on methane emissions. Biden left the U.S. buoyed by Democrats’ stronger-than-expected showing in Tuesday’s elections and earlier congressional passage of the largest climate investment in U.S. history.