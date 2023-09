People observe a burial prayer for people who have been killed by the earthquake, in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

President Biden is offering his condolences to the people of Morocco after a devastating earthquake struck the country Friday night. Over two-thousand people have died and another 14-hundred remain in critical condition.

Biden released a statement on Saturday saying he is “deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake.” He said the administration is in contact with Moroccan officials and they are working to provide any necessary assistance to the people there.