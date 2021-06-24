Biden Offers Help After Florida Condo

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden is offering to send federal help to Miami Beach, where a high-rise condo collapsed early this morning.

Speaking outside the White House, Biden said he has contacted local officials and is being kept up to date on the situation. Reports say at least 99 people are unaccounted for, at least one person is dead and dozens have been rescued.

Miami Dade Fire said first responders are involved in a massive a search and rescue operation as fire crews are tunneling under the building in a desperate effort to find survivors.