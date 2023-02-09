Biden Officials: Beijing Becoming More Repressive At Home, Aggressive Abroad

FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

FILE - The American and Chinese flags wave at Genting Snow Park ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 2, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China as the Biden administration weighs a broader response to the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Top Biden administration officials say Beijing is becoming more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad following the recent Chinese spy balloon that flew over the U.S.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told a Senate committee China poses a geopolitical challenge that will test American diplomacy like few issues have in recent memory. She said China is America’s only competitor with the intent and means to reshape the international order.

Members of Congress are receiving briefings on the spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Officials say it was part of a broader surveillance program.