Biden On Debt Deal: Things Are Going As Planned

File photo: President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden says “things are going as planned” as Congress races to pass the debt ceiling deal the White House negotiated with Republicans.

The president told reporters he anticipates the House will pass the bill by the time he lands in Colorado tonight, where he’ll speak at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony Thursday.

The bill would suspend the debt ceiling for two years and includes non-defense spending cuts and policy provisions. Congress is aiming to pass the measure before Monday’s deadline to avoid a potential default.

