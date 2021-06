President Biden is thrilled the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Obamacare once again. In a statement, he called the decision on the Affordable Care Act “a major victory for all Americans.”

Justices said Republican-led states did not have legal standing to bring the case before the nation’s highest court. To that point, Biden insisted the nation should “move forward” and build up the law even more. Biden was Vice President when then-President Obama signed the measure into law over a decade ago.