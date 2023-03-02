Biden On Visiting East Palestine: I’ll Be Out There At Some Point

President Biden says he plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio, “at some point” following a toxic train derailment last month. Following a meeting with Senate Democrats, Biden said he speaks with officials on the ground there on a regular basis. Biden added lawmakers are working to address rail safety issues through legislation.

A bipartisan bill tightening safety requirements for trains carrying hazardous materials is gaining momentum in Congress following the accident. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Biden needs to visit the site, saying residents want to see the President.