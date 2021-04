President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden is committing to reducing U.S. emissions by 50-percent by the end of the decade.

Biden opened a virtual summit on global climate change and called on other large countries to take similar actions. He said leaders of the world’s largest economies must “step up.”

Biden argued the U.S. and the world must start urgently shifting to clean, renewable energy. He said it will require bold investments that will create good new jobs.