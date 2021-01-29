Biden Opens ‘Obamacare’ Window For Uninsured As COVID Rages

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — With the COVID-19 pandemic raging, uninsured, low-income Americans are getting a new chance to sign up for subsidized health care benefits.

President Joe Biden is ordering government health insurance markets to reopen for a special sign-up window. Biden signed an executive order Thursday directing the “Obamacare” HealthCare.gov insurance markets to take new applications for subsidized benefits, something the Trump administration had refused to do.

He also instructed his administration to consider reversing other Trump administration health care policies, including curbs on abortion counseling and the imposition of work requirements for low-income people getting Medicaid. The new health care sign-up period will run from Feb. 15 to May 15.