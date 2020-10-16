NATIONAL

Biden Out-Raises Trump $383M To $248M In September

By 81 views
0

(AP) – President Donald Trump was out-raised by Democrat Joe Biden in September and is being outgunned financially by his rival with just weeks to go until Election Day.

Trump’s campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and associated groups, raised $248 million in September, well short of the $383 million raised by Biden and the Democratic National Committee in the same period.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted that the Trump effort had $251 million on hand at the end of September, compared with $432 million for Biden.

Twitter Changes Hacked Content Rules After Biden Story Furor

Previous article

Twitter CEO Says It Was Wrong To Block Links To Biden Story

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL