Biden Outlines Plan To Ease Economic Inequity Amid Pandemic

(AP) – President-elect Joe Biden is outlining his plans to alleviate economic inequality and boost the economy but says any structural reforms depend first on reining in the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said Monday, “Once we shut down the virus and deliver economic relief to workers and businesses, then we can start to build back better than before.”

Biden spoke about his plans to invest in infrastructure, technology and clean energy jobs, and create manufacturing jobs by encouraging companies to make their products in the U.S. Earlier Monday, Biden and Harris held virtual meetings with business and labor leaders and said, despite their differences, they were able to “advance areas of common ground.”