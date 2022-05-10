Biden: Inflation Is Top Domestic Priority

President Biden calls inflation his top domestic priority. Speaking at the White House, Biden argued the U.S. economy is strong, but he acknowledged ongoing pain among struggling families.

Biden cited his massive release of oil from the nation’s vast petroleum reserves, an effort to get gas prices down. He touted his administration’s efforts to create a “clean energy economy” and said Republicans have no plan to actually curb inflation.

Biden said his administration is fighting to get prescription drug prices down, notably insulin. He noted ongoing problems with supply chains, which grew out of the COVID pandemic.

Biden also blamed the global economic impacts of Russia’s war against Ukraine, notably on gas prices. Meantime, Biden again accused Republicans of aiming to raise taxes on middle income families. He said it’s “in writing.” Biden also repeated a call for the nation’s wealthiest individuals and corporations to “pay their fair share” of taxes.