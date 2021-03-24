Biden Picks Harris To Head Efforts To Curb Border Surge

President Biden is asking Vice President Harris to lead efforts to curb the surge of illegal immigrants to the U.S. He made the announcement at the start of a high-level White House meeting on the border surge.

Biden said the current surge “started with the last administration,” but acknowledged it’s his responsibility now. The VP’s to-do list includes talks with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Harris called the border surge a challenging and complex problem and added “root causes” must be addressed.