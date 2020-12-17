Biden Picks North Carolina Environmental Chief To Lead EPA

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Michael Regan listens as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announces that Regan will lead the Department of Environmental Quality in North Carolina, at the Executive Manson in Raleigh, N.C. President-elect Joe Biden has picked an experienced but not widely known state regulator, Michael Regan of North Carolina, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Regan is head of North Carolina’s environmental agency. (Chuck Liddy/The News & Observer via AP)

(AP)–President-elect Joe Biden has offered the leadership of the Environmental Protection Agency to Michael Regan, a North Carolina regulator who’s made a name pursuing cleanups of industrial toxins and helping low-income and minority communities hit hardest by pollution.

Regan is head of North Carolina’s environmental agency. He was one of several contenders whose name emerged only in recent days. Biden’s pick was confirmed Thursday by two people familiar with the selection process. They were not authorized the discuss the matter publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Regan is known for negotiating clean-ups of industrial pollution and working on environmental justice issues.