Biden Plan Aims To Stem Border Migration As Restrictions End

(AP) — The Biden administration is announcing new measures meant to stop migrants from illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, both by cracking down on those who do come, and by creating new pathways meant to offer an alternative to the dangerous journey.

The measures were announced Thursday. They include things like setting up migration centers in foreign countries, increasing the number of refugees admitted, swiftly processing migrants who apply for asylum, and penalizing people who are found to be ineligible.

They come as the administration gets ready for the May 11 end of a public health rule instituted amid the pandemic that allowed for quickly expelling many migrants.